For Ashton Youboty, the decision to come to Purdue to coach cornerbacks was a no-brainer.

“It’s Big Ten football,” said Youboty. “I know the Big Ten and this is an opportunity to continue to grow in the industry. For the guys that are coming back, it’s an opportunity to help them grow in their craft. I always look to help guys improve whether it's on the field or off the field. Coach (Jeff Brohm) called me, and I was excited to be a part of it.”