NFL Draft Profile: Charlie Jones
All Charlie Jones needed was one season in West Lafayette to turn himself into an All-American and a future NFL Football Player.
Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue after Iowa used Jones as a special teams star where Jones was one of the best returners in the country. Despite showing this ability to make plays after transferring from Buffalo to Iowa where Jones made the team as a walk-on before earning a scholarship, the Hawkeyes kept Jones a limited usage receiver with just 21 receptions in the 2021 season. That changed immediately when he came to Purdue for his one season with the Boilermakers where he acted as Purdue's de facto #1 option.
While at Iowa, he was the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021, but that was not going to be enough for him to make it to the next level. After the departure of David Bell to the NFL Draft in the Spring of 2022, Purdue was desperate to find a playmaker for the Jeff Brohm Offense.
Jones was the answer after he would use the Transfer Portal's second window to make his way to West Lafayette.
During his lone season at Purdue, Jones played in 13 games, hauling in 110 catches for 1,361 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.
His 110 catches were the most in college football, his 1,361 yards were second in the nation, and his 12 receiving touchdowns were tied for 5th.
It was one of the most prolific seasons in Purdue history, a school with a lot of passing yards in its record books.
His slight frame and lack of elite burst will make him an interesting prospect for an NFL team. His one season of production at Purdue is undeniable and his special teams ability should help him find a role early. He doesn't have a huge catch radius, but has good body control and ball skills. He's a good route runner that struggles against physicality, but should have success as a zone breaker. He had an elite 10-yard split in the top 15% at the Combine all time for his position.
Jones Reshapes the Purdue Record Book
Charlie Jones is all over the Purdue record book. After his one standout season at Purdue, he moved some Boilermaker greats lower on the list.
His 110 receptions in a season are the third most ever in Purdue history, only trailing Chris Daniels (121 receptions) and Rondale Moore (114 receptions).
His 1,361 yards receiving are the most ever in Purdue Football history. The next four? John Standeford, David Bell, Rondale Moore, and Chris Daniels.
His 12 touchdowns in a season tie the record for the 4th most reception touchdowns at Purdue. Only trailing Taylor Stubblefield (16), Vinny Sutherland (13), and John Standeford (13).
He, with the help of Jeff Brohm and Aidan O'Connell, rewrote the single-season record book at Purdue, it will go down as one of the best seasons ever for a Purdue Wide Receiver.
NFL Draft Profile
Name: Charlie Jones
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175 Pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.43
10-Yard Split: 1.51
Vertical Leap: 36.5"
Broad Jump: 10'4"
NFL.com Thoughts: "Exceptionally productive in his season at Purdue after transferring from Iowa, Jones will have trouble shedding tight, press-man coverage due to his lack of suddenness and blow-by speed. He possesses above-average ball skills and has a feel for positioning and focuses that creates a solid win rate on his contested catches. He can play zone-beater all day long and has the route savvy to keep improving his short-area separation. Jones is unlikely to work the deepest portions of the field but might find work in a possession-based passing game as a Day 3 draft pick."
Strengths: Runs crisp routes, great focus to sustain a catch, has the ability to be an important piece on special teams, catches the ball well in traffic.
Weaknesses: Has a modest catch radius, sometimes has trouble blowing by tight man coverage, lacks suddenness to shake the press.
Prediction: Round four to round six
