Cory Trice has the body of an NFL player.

Standing at 6-3, and weighing 205 pounds, Trice is one of the more physically gifted defensive backs in this upcoming NFL Draft.



After an invite to the NFL Combine, Trice proved he had the physical measurables to go with his big frame. With his size, the assumption could be that he was just a big cornerback, but he proved he also had the speed to stick in the league. The converted cornerback from Purdue went into Indianapolis and ran a 4.47 40 making him an interesting prospect for a league that gets more and more pass-happy with each season. If there were also questions about his explosiveness, he went ahead and proved that notion wrong, with a vertical leap of 35 1/2" and an 11' broad jump, both good for the top half of the defensive backs that were at the combine.



Trice's 40 time and Shuttle times were good enough to be in the top 20% of scores historically for his position at the Combine.



In the matter of one NFL Combine, Trice went from a likely day 3 selection to a possible day 2 selection after providing scouts with proof of his rare blend of size and athleticism.

Durability issues were a main concern coming into his final season at Purdue in 2022. After playing safety most of his sophomore year during the Covid riddled 2020 season, Trice made the switch to cornerback in 2021. After suffering a knee injury in mid-October of that year, Trice remained sidelined the remaining games of the season, thus making his senior season at Purdue officially a prove it year. The senior did just that, starting in 13 games, before opting out ahead of the Bowl Game. Trice was Purdue's best cover corners and teams treated him that way. In his most complete game of the season, Trice was a force to thrown away from again Minnesota. Minnesota threw the ball 38 times in Purdue's 20-10 win, but only targeted Trice three times, allowing 0 completions on the day.



Trice looks to have good ball skills and had 2 interceptions and 10 pass deflections last season. He could be a perfect corner for a defensive coordinator that wants to play with zone principles. Trice will have plenty of NFL Teams looking to draft what some will consider a diamond in the rough. At 6-3, 205 pounds with the aforementioned speed and explosiveness, NFL Defensive Coordinators should be salivating at the possibility of having him on their roster.

NFL Draft Profile