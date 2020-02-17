The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner and so it’s time to take a look at our list of top tight ends entering the event, along with two others to watch heading into Indianapolis.

TOP FIVE

1. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Recruiting: In October of his junior season, Kmet committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, Michigan and about a dozen other programs. He cited visiting for the Irish’s season-opening win over Texas as a big reason why they won out in his recruitment. Stats: Kmet had no receiving touchdowns in his first two seasons in South Bend and then this past season he finished with 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Kmet was a Rivals100 prospect who could stretch the field and was also very physical. I love the way his game translates to the NFL. He’s going to be the next Rob Gronkowski, a huge tight end who can change games. He’s not as big as Gronk, but he plays with similar aggression.

2. Hunter Bryant, Washington

Recruiting: In the spring of his junior year, Bryant committed to Washington over UCLA, USC, Oklahoma and many other programs. The Huskies were always considered a frontrunner in his recruitment. Stats: Bryant had a huge junior season with 52 receptions for 825 yards and three scores. He had 85 catches for 1,394 yards and five TDs during his career with the Huskies. Farrell’s take: Bryant was a guy we liked a lot. He wasn’t overly long or tall but he could catch everything and was a hard matchup when flexed out. He’s going to move the chains in the NFL and has lived up to his ranking.

3. Cheyenne O'Grady, Arkansas

Recruiting: From Fayetteville, Ark., O’Grady committed to the Razorbacks over Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon and many others. O’Grady was the state’s top prospect in the 2015 class. Stats: O'Grady played in just 27 games over five years in Fayetteville. He finished his Razorbacks career with 87 receptions for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Farrell’s take: O’Grady was another kid we liked a lot with length and athleticism. He’s shown flashes of his ability and someone will take a chance on him in the second or third round.

4. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Recruiting: In mid-December of his senior season, Hopkins committed to Purdue. His only other listed offer was Florida. Vanderbilt, Memphis and others were interested. Stats: Hopkins totaled 130 catches for 1,945 yards and 16 touchdowns over a five-year career with the Boilermakers. Farrell’s take: Hopkins was a two-star and lightly regarded our of high school despite being recruited by Purdue and Florida. He lacked great speed and the ability to separate but that has clearly changed. He’s one of the better pass-catching tight ends in this class.

5. Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

Recruiting: Following an official trip and an in-home visit with only weeks before National Signing Day, Pinkney committed to Vanderbilt. Florida and UCF rounded out his top three. Stats: In four seasons, Pinkney finished with 114 grabs for 1,560 yards and 14 touchdowns. He totaled 50 catches for 774 yards and seven TDs as a junior but made only 20 catches as a senior.

Farrell’s take: Pinkney was a big receiver coming out of high school with average speed but who played with good power and positioned himself well. He’s grown into a very solid tight end in college and does everything well but nothing at an elite level. He should be a very solid pro.

TWO TO WATCH

Harrison Bryant, FAU

Recruiting: Rated as a two-star tight end out of Milledgeville (Ga.) Georgia Military College, Bryant committed to Florida Atlantic in late January. It was his only offer. Stats: This past season, Bryant had 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns. Over a four-year career, he totaled 148 catches for 2,137 yards and 16 TDs. Farrell’s take: Bryant was a lightly recruited JUCO prospect who has blossomed in college and is arguably the best pure pass catcher at tight end in this draft. He could be a mid-round steal.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri