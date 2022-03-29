George Karlaftis is all-business. He always is.

On this day, Purdue’s Pro Day, the Boilermaker defensive end auditioned for scouts from 30 of 32 NFL teams (Rams and Bengals didn’t attend). Karlaftis was focused, and he excelled.

“I thought I had a solid day,” said Karlaftis. “Hit the marks I kind of wanted to hit. Did well on the position drills. So, it's a good day, a good day for me.”