NFL scout breaks down Karlaftis, Bell, Horvath
Shaun Phillips, Ryan Kerrigan, Chike Okeafor, Anthony Spencer, Cliff Avril.
Those are just some of the defensive ends Purdue has launched into the NFL over the years. Next up: George Karlaftis, who projects by many NFL draft pundits to be a first-round selection when the draft kicks off on Thursday with round one and runs through Friday (Rounds 2-3) Saturday (Rounds 4-7).
Wideout David Bell also will hear his name called, but in what round? The other Boilermaker with a good shot to be picked is running back Zander Horvath.
GoldandBlack.com spoke to a scout for an NFL team to get an unfiltered assessment of Purdue's top three prospects.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news