New quarterback Hudson Card and his stellar start in West Lafayette have taken the headlines in recent weeks for the Boilermakers, but one Purdue defender may have had an equally impressive spring practice session. That man was outside linebacker Nic Caraway.

After getting his feet wet in the Big Ten last season, the former four-star recruit put on a show over the Boilermakers' 15 practices. Caraway didn't view the last month as just practice. He approached them like games.

"I feel like the whole 15 practices have been like games for me because I've been coming here trying to compete every day, getting better and take advantage," Caraway said after Saturday's final spring practice.

That intensity during spring practice caught the attention of his head coach, who shared that he believes the Boilermaker outside linebacker has a bright future in West Lafayette moving forward.

"Definitely think Nic Caraway's got a chance to be special," Ryan Walters said.

Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane have both shared their satisfaction with Caraway's play while talking to the media throughout the spring. As he takes another step in his development, that support from his coaches has only increased the stud sophomore's confidence.

He spoke about that confidence during the first week of practice in March, sharing that he had become entirely comfortable with his role in the defense.

"Oh, it's ridiculous. It's like the back of my hand now, I'm very comfortable in this defense, and I'm very comfortable on the field, and the confidence is starting to show," Caraway said.

Caraway suggested that he was a bit tentative during his true freshman campaign, where he saw 265 snaps under co-defensive coordinators Mark Hagen and Ron English. Now, he is more relaxed, and it is translating to on-field success.

"It's nice. It makes you more confident in my play because I can go out there and make mistakes, and I know I won't get beat down. They just encourage me and tell me what I did wrong, and I can improve on that. I'm playing loose, confident, and I can be myself," Caraway said.

Potential future Boilermakers are also taking notice of Caraway's momentum this spring. The former blue-chip prospect's photos are now being used by recruits when they receive offers from the Boilermakers.

Caraway has now positioned himself to be the face of the Purdue defense, which is something he wasn't necessarily expecting this soon in his Boilermaker career.

"It's crazy. I would never think I'd be in this position," Caraway said. "Like when I'm seeing that stuff, I'm like, dang, that's really me. Like, that's my picture. It's very overwhelming, but I enjoy it."