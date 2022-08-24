So much to learn, so little time.

That’s the conundrum of Purdue true freshman LEO Nic Caraway, who is trying to get up to speed ASAP after arriving on campus in June as one of the Boilermakers’ most hyped and highly touted players in the Class of 2022.

“Thinking about things all the time,” said Caraway.

The four-star prospect from Bryan, Texas, has made the most of his truncated time on campus. How impressive has Caraway been? He’s poised to play a role beginning with the season opener on Sept. 1 vs. Penn State.



“I think Nic Caraway is an explosive young athlete that we got to try to figure out because I think he's going to have the ability to create his own pass rush,” said co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Mark Hagen.

Is Caraway ready for his big moment?

“Yes, sir,” he says.

“Yes, sirs” are peppered throughout a conversation with Caraway, who has been the most impressive true freshman on the roster. Some whisper he’s so good that he may just be on campus for three seasons before turning pro.



Purdue landed Caraway because “it felt like the opportunity was the best here.” And, “it felt like home” for Caraway, who is part of strong four-man freshman d-line class that also includes nose tackle Mo Omonode, end Joe Strickland and tackle J.P. Deeter. Omonode is the other true freshman who appears likely to contribute this fall.



The Boilermakers have the “help wanted” sign up in search of pass rush help. George Karlaftis is gone, off a year early to the NFL as a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a one-man hurricane who can’t be replaced with one player.

“Is there any one guy?” said Hagen. “No, absolutely not. You don't just replace a George Karlaftis. We're gonna have to do it with numbers.”

Hagen will look to players like Kydran Jenkins, Scotty Humpich and Khordae Sydnor, among others, to bring the heat. But none drip with the potential of the 6-4, 265-pound Caraway, who won’t start but is poised to help in reserve.

“We got guys,” said Hagen. “We're gonna have to mix and match and have different packages at different times.”

Caraway will be part of those packages, in addition to playing a key role on special teams in 2022. Making Caraway’s quick ascent more impressive: He didn’t play with his hand on the ground in high school. He was an inside linebacker.

“I thought he was a linebacker at first,” said nose tackle Lawrence Johnson. “But once he gets down in his stance, he just looked good coming off the edge.”

Caraway looked very good in the team’s final scrimmage of training camp last Saturday.

“He's shown great signs,” said Jeff Brohm. “He's athletic. We got to find a spot for him.”

Caraway went to high school near Texas A&M at Bryan High, where the Friday night lights burn brightly.

“I'm a grinding Texas kid,” said Caraway. “I love to run, I love to hit. There's not much to it. Just run to the ball.

“That's what we do down there. We play ball and we hit stuff.”