The Purdue athletic department reports 19 active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday. That's an increase of 15 from last week's report.

The 19 active cases are the most Purdue has reported since it began releasing weekly reports on June. 8. And the one-week jump of 15 active cases also is a high.



Purdue reported four active COVID-19 cases each of the previous two weeks.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 13,992 tests and yielded 120 positives.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.