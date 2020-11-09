 COVID-19 testing update | Purdue University
Nineteen active COVID-19 student-athlete cases for Purdue

Purdue has provided an update on its athletic department's COVID-19 testing results.
The Purdue athletic department reports 19 active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes within its athletic department this, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday. That's an increase of 15 from last week's report.

The 19 active cases are the most Purdue has reported since it began releasing weekly reports on June. 8. And the one-week jump of 15 active cases also is a high.

Purdue reported four active COVID-19 cases each of the previous two weeks.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 13,992 tests and yielded 120 positives.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.

WEEKLY PURDUE RESULTS SINCE TESTING BEGAN JUNE 8
Date Case Total Active Cases Total Tests

July 23

27

5

415

July 31

35

8

573

August 7

37

2

787

August 14

37

0

1,063

August 21

37

0

1,245

August 28

40

3

1,881

Sept. 4

43

3

2,606

Sept. 11

46

3

3,269

Sept. 18

53

5

3,954

Sept. 25

62

9

4,629

Oct. 5

63

0

5,953

Oct. 12

77

6

7,572

Oct. 19

89

8

9,061

Oct. 27

92

4

10,514

Nov. 2

97

4

12,255

Nov. 9

120

19

13,992

