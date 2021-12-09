 GoldandBlack - No. 1 Purdue stunned at Rutgers
News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-09 20:19:24 -0600') }} basketball Edit

No. 1 Purdue stunned at Rutgers

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Nobody ever said the convergence of life as No. 1 and life on the road in the Big Ten was going to be easy.

The top-ranked Boilermakers weathered were stunned Thursday night at Rutgers, blowing a 10-point lead with 8:35 to go, then losing on Ron Harper Jr.'s buzzer-beater from just Inside halfcourt.

More to come ...

{{ article.author_name }}