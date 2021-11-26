No issues for Purdue flexing muscles vs. overmatched Omaha

PDF: Purdue-Omaha stats

Third-ranked Purdue had no issue whatsoever improving to 6-0 on Friday, routing overmatched Omaha 97-40.

The Boilermakers used an early 29-0 run and held Omaha scoreless for more than 10 minutes to run away and hide from the outset, en route to leading by as many as 58.

Zach Edey led Purdue with 20 points while Brandon Newman added 16, Trevion Williams 14 and 10 rebounds and Jaden Ivey 12.

