No Karlaftis? No Bell? No problem for Purdue in Music City Bowl?
NASHVILLE -- George Karlaftis and David Bell are gone.
Now what?
Ready or not, Purdue is about to find out when it plays Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Thursday after Karlaftis and Bell each opted out to prep for the NFL. Both players were transcendent talents who leave campus stamped as All-Americans and all-time greats.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news