Invitations to the NFL Combine are out, and none went to Purdue players.

"Absolute garbage," Purdue center Kirk Barron texted to me.



The Boilermakers had several seniors who seemingly had a chance to earn an invite to work out at the NFL Combine. Barron, quarterback David Blough, running back D.J. Knox, tight end Cole Herdman, receiver Terry Wright and safety Jacob Thieneman looked like the most logical. Wright and Blough both took part in the Shrine Game in January. Purdue will hold a Pro Day on campus on March 5.



"We are ready to kill this pro day," texted Barron.



Last year, defensive tackle Eddy Wilson was the only Boilermaker invited to the Combine after he left school early. Wilson went undrafted. But linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley was tabbed in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Patriots, making it the 21st draft in a row Purdue had a player picked. The last draft when no Boilermakers were selected? It was 1997.

Despite having just one player deemed worthy of an NFL Combine invite in his two seasons as coach, Jeff Brohm still has taken the program to consecutive bowls.



The NFL Combine starts February 26 and ends March 4, taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.