Could Moore make his 2020 debut vs. Northwestern on Nov. 14? (Krockover Photography)

The season is just two games old, but Purdue already has been hit by some key injuries. Last week in a 31-24 victory at Illinois, sophomore starting defensive end George Karlaftis had to be helped off the field after Boilermaker defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson rolled up on the 6-4, 270-pound Karlaftis' left leg. Junior starting center Sam Garvin also sustained what appeared to be a left leg injury after he was rolled up on, needing a cart to exit the field. Sophomore Jack Sullivan filled Karlaftis' spot, while true freshman Gus Hartwig took over for Garvin.

The good news for Purdue: Its game at Wisconsin this Saturday has been cancelled, as the Badgers are trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that also cost them last week's game at Nebraska. That will give injured Purdue players additional time to heal before the Boilermakers' next game: vs. Northwestern on Nov. 14 in Ross-Ade Stadium. Still, the question looms: When could Karlaftis and Garvin return? “Well, both those guys got a little bit injured,” said Brohm on his radio show this week with host Tim Newton. “We got to get them into rehab and get them back as fast as we can. I really don't want to get a timetable on it. We’re hopeful to get them back for the next game. But I don't really know for sure. We'll see how it goes. I know they are gonna rehab as hard as they can to try to get back. Those things are going to happen throughout the year. We want to try to have as few as possible. I'm sure they'll be back as soon as they can.” The injuries began to hit last week. In an opening 24-20 win vs. Iowa, redshirt freshman starting left guard Cam Craig was injured. He missed the Illinois game, with redshirt freshman Spencer Holstege filling his spot.

Purdue has been without sophomore running back King Doerue for both games as he deals with what’s believed to be a hamstring injury. That has forced junior Zander Horvath to carry the load at running back. Fifth-year senior wideout Jackson Anthrop also has been out after shoulder surgery following a training camp injury.

Another player who has yet to debut in 2020? Sophomore wideout Rondale Moore, who is presumed to be nursing an injury. Any idea when those players could be back?

“Well, once again, we've got optimism that we're going to get some back,” said Brohm. “Now that there’s a bye week, we're hopeful to get some key guys back. I really don't want to go into too much more detail on that. I know our guys are working hard to get on the field, and spending a lot of time doing it. So, we want to support them and their path to recovery, and hopefully get them on the field as fast as we can.”

Caution with COVID

Issues with COVID-19 permeate the realities of all college football programs. And that has made trying to play a season especially challenging amid myriad health protocols. To wit: Purdue’s game at Wisconsin this Saturday has been canceled as the Badgers deal with trying to contain an outbreak that now has cost them two games. With this being an unscheduled off week for the Boilermakers, Brohm is mindful of what his players are doing to remain virus-free. “The COVID issue is always a concern, and we're gonna just have to make sure we talk about it, we communicate,” said Brohm. “We aren’t going to give them as much time truly off where they can go home. I don't like doing that. But it's important when you go home and you get around family members and friends, the COVID issue is going to rise.

"So, we got to really stay here as much as we can and watch who we are around. Like everywhere, I’m sure things are going to spike up on campus at times when a lot of people are here on a nice weekend, which it is going to be a nice weekend. So, we just got to stay on top of it and hope for the best.” Purdue already has had to deal with the virus, as Brohm got infected and was forced to isolate for 10 days. He missed the Boilermakers’ season-opening 24-20 win vs. Iowa. Special teams coach Marty Biagi also was infected but is back.

“I got COVID myself, so I'm not a good example,” said Brohm. “I didn't set a good example. But, we've just got to communicate it and talk about it and hope that we take care of ourselves and our teammates.” Last week, Purdue played an Illinois team that encountered issues with COVID-19 that knocked out several players directly infected and a few others via contact-tracing. “I wish I knew exactly how that works,” Brohm said of contact-tracing. “I know we got the daily testing that our Big Ten now does to try to help eliminate making sure we have a clean field when we take the field. I think it's very helpful. “At the same time, just from the knowledge I have, we still have to contact-trace. If teams aren't contact-tracing, that’s where the issues arise. We've kind of seen it ourselves on our team and on our staff. I don’t want to give out details. But the contact-tracing is very important. If you're around certain people (who are infected), it's going to pop, you're going to pop, possibly. And that happened for us.”

Horvath appeared to be down before his first fumble last Saturday. Still, it was ruled a fumble.

Brohm miffed by replay