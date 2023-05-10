Another former Boilermaker is slated to suit up for Purdue's representative in the 2023 TBT, as Men of Mackey announced that Nojel Eastern would join the quest for $2 million.

During his time in West Lafayette, Eastern was one of Matt Painter's top defenders, earning All-Big Ten Defense honors twice in his career. He played in 104 games with the Boilermakers, starting 62 times over three years, and was a key piece in Purdue's Elite 8 run in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

After transferring out of Purdue following the 2020 season, Eastern had a short stint at Howard but did not appear in a game for the Bison. He is currently in his first season as a professional, playing for Rayos de Hermosillo in Mexico. Eastern is second on the team with 15.9 points per game while also averaging 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Eastern teamed up with another member of Purdue's 2017 recruiting class at the professional level, Aaron Wheeler.

The 6'6" guard will provide length and a defensive presence in the backcourt for the Men of Mackey. He joins Lewis Jackson, Robbie Hummel, and Kelsey Barlow as the four players the team has announced thus far.