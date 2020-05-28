GoldandBlack - NOLA edge-rusher Tariq Jones drawing Purdue interest

Purdue's established a bunch of Class of 2021 targets in and around New Orleans.

Another: McDonogh High School linebacker/defensive end Tariq Jones.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect claims a Boilermaker offer and says he regularly communicates with its coaches.

"They love that I’m a great pass rusher and a physical tackler," Jones said. "They say they would love for me to come visit and that I would be a great fit in their defense. Before the virus I was going to schedule a visit out there in March."