 GoldandBlack - NOLA edge-rusher Tariq Jones drawing Purdue interest
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 00:02:56 -0500') }} football Edit

NOLA edge-rusher Tariq Jones drawing Purdue interest

Tariq Jones
Tariq Jones is one of several Purdue targets in and around New Orleans (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

More: Purdue 2021 commitments | Purdue 2021 offers

Purdue's established a bunch of Class of 2021 targets in and around New Orleans.

Another: McDonogh High School linebacker/defensive end Tariq Jones.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Rivals.com three-star prospect claims a Boilermaker offer and says he regularly communicates with its coaches.

"They love that I’m a great pass rusher and a physical tackler," Jones said. "They say they would love for me to come visit and that I would be a great fit in their defense. Before the virus I was going to schedule a visit out there in March."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}