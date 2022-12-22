Since yesterday was signing day and there was a wealth of content here the non-conference opponents update was delayed. In short, the profile remains as strong as humanly possible. Purdue has won 23 consecutive non-conference regular season games. The last regular season loss came at Miami on December 8, 2020. Purdue was a spotless 11-0 last year outside the Big Ten in the regular season and is currently 10-0 this year. The streak is very likely to reach 24 with a win over Florida A&M and go into next season. I recognize that the NCAA Tournament losses to North Texas and St. Peter’s are in there, but at least in the regular season Purdue has done everything it can to get a high seed in March.

And as we head into Christmas, the projection could not be better. Joe Lunardi not only has Purdue as a No. 1 seed playing in the favored, close-to-campus path of Columbus-Louisville, he has the Boilermakers as his No. 1 overall seed. Bracket Matrix is a site that tracks all brackets across the internet. It currently has 38 on its sheet and Purdue is the only team that is a No. 1 seed in every single bracket.

Since Purdue is one of only three undefeated teams left in the nation it has done everything it can. It also helps tremendously that Purdue’s non-conference opponents are stronger this year than last. Last season’s non-conference looks strong, but fell off as Florida State and Butler disappointed. This year Marquette, Duke, and Gonzaga are all in the current AP top 25 and West Virginia is just outside it. Their performance can raise Purdue a full seed come March.