Non-Conference Opponents' Update: January 10

This week qualifies as "so far, so good" in regards to Purdue's NCAA profile. Beating two in conference teams that are not in the NCAA discussion by 18 points each means Purdue didn't pick up a signature victory (though a road win at Rutgers is at least a tier 2 win), but Purdue did not pick up a bad loss in its two games since the last update. Purdue has a pair of road wins now in conference play, and that means as long as it continues to take care of business at home it will be solidly in the tournament field.

As far as seeding, it all depends on how the final 15 conference games go. The overall profile doe snot scream No. 1 seed again like the past two seasons, but there are no bad losses and every remaining team is in the top 100 of the NET. The closest thing Purdue can now have to a bad loss is if it loses at home to USC (94 in the NET).

More importantly, of the remaining 15 games, eight would currently qualify on tier 1 of the NET. That makes it safe to say that a third striaght Big Ten title would likely merit another top 3 seed, but to get a 1 seed Purdue would likely have to go no worse than 13-2 in the final stretch. Even then, the strength of teams like Auburn, Tennessee, and Duke could keep them out.

Next major test comes at Oregon next week, as Purdue will be favored at home against Nebraska and at Washington in the next two games.