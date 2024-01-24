How secure is Purdue's grip on a No. 1 seed? According to Bracket Matrix, which is currently tracking 78 brackets, Purdue is the ONLY team that is a No. 1 seed in all 78 brackets. Even UConn, another pretty clear No. 1 seed, is a No. 2 seed in at least one bracket.

The consensus four No. 1 seeds on Bracket Matrix are Purdue (Avg. seed, 1.00), Connecticut (1.03), Houston (1.12), and North Carolina (1.27). Arizona, Kansas, and Tennessee are also getting consideration, but the only team even remotely close to Purdue is UConn.

If you look at tier 1 in the NET Purdue is the only team with seven Tier 1 wins. Here is how the rest of those No. 1 contenders stack up to Purdue in terms of Tier 1 records:

Purdue - 7-1

UConn - 6-2

Houston - 5-2

North Carolina - 4-3

Arizona - 5-3

Kansas - 4-2

Tennessee - 3-4

To go even further, there are 362 Division I teams, and Purdue is the only one in the country with an average NET rating of the teams it has beaten that is under 100. In short, Purdue has played a tough schedule and has beaten the top teams on the schedule. Five of its wins are against top 20 teams in the NET.

Purdue's profile is impeccable, and it would take multiple losses in a row at this point for it to lose a No. 1 seed.



