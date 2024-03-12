It is a day early, but with conference tournaments in full swing we can have our final look at Purdue's NCAA Tournament profile. It is more of a chance to marvel at how strong Purdue's non-conference schedule is than anything.

The Boilermakers will be a No. 1 seed and play in Indianapolis sometime next Friday. That is basically set in stone right now regardless of what happens in the Big Ten Tournament. Only three teams in the country have 10 or more Tier 1 wins on the NET: Houston (13), Purdue (11), and UConn (11). With a few conference tournaments over we now know that no fewer thn seven of Purdue's 11 non-conference opponents will be in the NCAA Tournament, and it could have been eight had Eastern Kentucky not been upset. Purdue has even top 20 wins according to the NET, which is an absurd number.

Here is the final look at Purdue's profile.