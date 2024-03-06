After winning at Illinois last night the debate has become academic: Purdue will be a No. 1 seed for he second straight season. Even a Sunday loss to Wisconsin and a first round Big Ten Tournament loss cannot change that now. Purdue has 11 Tier 1 wins to lead the nation in that category. There is nothing remotely close to a bad loss, as even the loss at Ohio State falls on Tier 1. Everything that can be accomplished in the regular season has been accomplished, and only the pride of an undefeated home season is left.

Conference tournaments begin this week, and with them, the finalization of Purdue's impeccable profile. Can eight non-conference opponents reach hte NCAA Tournament? It certainly seems possible.