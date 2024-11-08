Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue: Second game clarity

Purdue's Matt Painter couldn't have set up much better of a schedule to start for a team bringing on so many young players. Two of Purdue's easiest games turned into two double-digit wins after Purdue beat Northern Kentucky 72-50 to move to 2-0 on the season.







Purdue won't have long to rest with an Ivy League opponent coming on Monday to challenge Purdue. That will be Purdue's last double-digit line before Purdue's season kicks into Final Four caliber teams.













Purdue hosts fellow Final Four team, Alabama, next Friday before Purdue's first road trip, a trek up to Milwaukee where Purdue will take on Shaka Smart's Marquette Golden Eagles.













But Purdue's second game of the season wasn't without its drama. Purdue continues to turn the ball over a little too much. Purdue continues to have miscues based on not communicating.









And biggest of all, Purdue's starting center, Daniel Jacobsen, went out with a lower leg injury one minute into the game. Jacobsen made an appearance later in the game, but it didn't look great. He had an ice pack on his leg and crutches under his arms. He did not return to action.







After the game Painter gave an update on Jacobsen and the state of his team.