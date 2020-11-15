Passing offense



This wasn’t Aidan O’Connell’s finest hour, but it wasn’t all on him. The junior often was under siege. He finished 28-of-51 passing for 263 yards with two touchdowns. At times, O’Connell looked out of sorts and indecisive. He also at times held the ball too long. And he is guilty of looking too often for David Bell, who was targeted 17 times and made nine grabs for 78 yards. The tight ends need to do more. Heck, every wideout not named Bell does, too. Rondale Moore’s absence was painfully obvious. If the offense struggles at Minnesota, it wouldn't be a shock to see Jack Plummer get a shot under center.



Grade: C+

Rushing offense

In a word: Abysmal. This was a rushing effort that conjured bad memories of the Fred Akers’ run-and-shoot days. The Boilermakers got no consistent push up front from a line that had appeared to turn a corner the first two games. But Saturday night was a step backward for the front. Purdue ran 17 times for two yards. The long run? It was 14 yards. O’Connell sacks made that total worse. Still, the struggles were obvious to even the most casual fan. Short-yard runs remain a fingers-crossed adventure. Purdue is now the worst rushing team in the Big Ten (63.7 ypg).



Grade: F

Overall offense

Yes, Northwestern has a stout, well-coached defense. Still, Purdue should have generated more. It finished with 265 yards, and it went 4-of-17 on third downs. Big plays? There were few. Brohm said in the offseason that he needed to find ways to generate a rushing attack. The search for solutions continues. Without some run threat, the Boilermaker offense will continue to be inconsistent no matter who takes snaps. Purdue is 11th in the Big Ten in scoring (25.0 ppg).

Grade: C-