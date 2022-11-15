On the heels of a massive win over Illinois, Jeff Brohm and Purdue have a path to winning the Big Ten West. Since its inception in 2011, the Boilermakers have not appeared in the Big Ten Championship Game. Purdue has the opportunity to change that this season.

That starts with Purdue getting a win over Northwestern on Senior Day this weekend. Jeff Brohm has had some struggles with Northwestern in his career. He has a record of 2-3 against Pat Fitzgerald but is coming off a 32-14 win over the Wildcats last year at Wrigley Field.

In his Monday morning press conference, Brohm stressed that the Boilermakers could not overlook this team despite their record. At 1-9 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play, Northwestern is in the midst of one of their worst seasons in program history.

"They've played Penn State very close, they played Maryland very close, they played Ohio State very close. They have the ability to win football games, and I think they know that." Brohm said.

Let's take a closer look at Northwestern and their numbers this season.