The Purdue Boilermakers ground out a 17-9 victory over the one-win Northwestern Wildcats on a cold, blustery day in West Lafayette, in fact, it was the 5th coldest game ever played at Ross-Ade Stadium, with it being 29 degrees at kick-off yesterday.

It was far from a sexy win, but at the end of the day, it was a win. It pushed the Boilermakers to a 7-4 record and give them the opportunity to finish the season with at least 8 wins. If Coach Brohm and his Purdue Football team can obtain 8 wins again, it will be the first time since 2007, that Purdue will have back to back 8 win seasons.

In 2006 the Boilermakers finished 8-6 and in 2007 they finished 8-5, both under Coach Joe Tiller.