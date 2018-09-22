Notebook: David Blough stands out again, this time in a win
Clearly, all David Blough needs is family in the stands.
With his grandmother in the crowd for the second straight week, Blough threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in a 30-13 win over No. 23 Boston College.
Following a week in which he broke the school record for passing yards (572) in a loss to Missouri, Blough was in what he calls "the zone" again as he completed 13 of his first 18 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in a first half that saw Purdue (1-3) roll to a 23-7 lead.
"I feel comfortable. I feel confident and I feel good and it's because we've got great players trying to make plays out there," Blough said. "I'm seeing the field well. It obviously helps when Rondale (Moore) takes a five-yard slant 70 yards to the house. That builds the confidence."
In the last two games, both of which were attended by his grandmother and other members of his family, Blough has totaled 868 passing yards and six touchdowns to no interceptions.
Purdue's first win and Blough's back-to-back solid games don't mean his head coach won't point out mistakes in his film review Sunday and Monday. Jeff Brohm, the perfectionist that he is with his quarterbacks, got heated with Blough late in the first half after Boston College's fourth sack of the game.
"I probably talked to him a little too much," Brohm said after the win. "Sometimes he backed up too much. He hung in there and it's never going to be perfect. That's a tough position to play."
Now all Blough has to do is make sure family are in the stands for Purdue's remaining eight games including a trip to Lincoln, Neb., next weekend.
"I've got cousins coming to Lincoln," Blough said, "so we're good there."
PK Spencer Evans illness forces him out of action after missed PAT
Senior kicker Spencer Evans was pulled from Saturday's game after he missed an extra point attempt and appeared to be battling an illness on the sideline.
Evans was seen vomiting and in major distress on the sideline by ESPN2 cameras after he missed the extra point attempt following Rondale Moore's 70-yard touchdown reception to give Purdue a 13-7 lead.
"I don't know the injury situation but I know he hasn't been as sharp as we'd like him to be," Brohm said.
When he was asked if his removal from Saturday's game was injury or performance-related, Brohm said, "It could have been both".
Once Evans was removed from the game shortly after the start of the second quarter, J.D. Dellinger took over place-kicking duties and junior Myles Homan assumed the kickoff job. Dellinger was a perfect 2-of-2 on extra points and connected on a 21-yard field goal right before halftime. The junior, who hadn't been used in the first three games, banged a 21-yard field goal off the upright in the fourth quarter, though.
Purdue has seemed on track to redshirt Dellinger this season. It still can. New rules allow players to appear in up to four games and still redshirt.
Elijah Sindelar active in warmups with second-team
Brohm said Sindelar was a "no-go" last week vs. Missouri but the junior quarterback was seen throwing passes and taking second-team skeleton reps in pre-game warmups Saturday.
Sindelar went a week without throwing in practice and the Purdue head coach said his status "was still be determined" for this weekend's matchup against Boston College.
Blough said following the victory that he was unsure whether Sindelar would be cleared to play and Brohm was not asked about his status for this game against the No. 23 Eagles.
