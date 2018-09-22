Clearly, all David Blough needs is family in the stands.

With his grandmother in the crowd for the second straight week, Blough threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns Saturday in a 30-13 win over No. 23 Boston College.

Following a week in which he broke the school record for passing yards (572) in a loss to Missouri, Blough was in what he calls "the zone" again as he completed 13 of his first 18 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in a first half that saw Purdue (1-3) roll to a 23-7 lead.

"I feel comfortable. I feel confident and I feel good and it's because we've got great players trying to make plays out there," Blough said. "I'm seeing the field well. It obviously helps when Rondale (Moore) takes a five-yard slant 70 yards to the house. That builds the confidence."

In the last two games, both of which were attended by his grandmother and other members of his family, Blough has totaled 868 passing yards and six touchdowns to no interceptions.

Purdue's first win and Blough's back-to-back solid games don't mean his head coach won't point out mistakes in his film review Sunday and Monday. Jeff Brohm, the perfectionist that he is with his quarterbacks, got heated with Blough late in the first half after Boston College's fourth sack of the game.

"I probably talked to him a little too much," Brohm said after the win. "Sometimes he backed up too much. He hung in there and it's never going to be perfect. That's a tough position to play."

Now all Blough has to do is make sure family are in the stands for Purdue's remaining eight games including a trip to Lincoln, Neb., next weekend.

"I've got cousins coming to Lincoln," Blough said, "so we're good there."