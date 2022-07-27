Expectations are on the rise at Purdue.

That’s what happens when a program wins nine games for the first time since 2003. That’s what happens when a ballyhooed quarterback returns. That’s what happens when seven starters return from a defense that was the backbone of last year’s team.

Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm gets it. Could this be his best team as he enters his sixth season at the helm in West Lafayette?

“You never know,” he said. “I think we've made progress. I think we got better overall as a team. You'd like to be able to build upon that. But it's a competitive conference. We got a competitive schedule.”

That schedule is a big reason why many are bullish on Purdue, which already has sold its most season tickets since 2008. The schedule is built for a fast start. In fact, it’s plausible to think the Boilermakers could be favored in eight or games. A bowl game looks like a foregone conclusion. The big question: Can Purdue make a push to win its first Big Ten West title?

“We've got to have a little luck go our way, we gotta win the injury battle and try not to get some of our key guys injured,” said Brohm. “We gotta get guys healthy. I mean, everything matters. Do we want to improve and do some great things?



"Yes, but I do think we have some experience in certain positions. We have more depth at certain positions than we've ever have. Do we have the star power that we've occasionally had? Maybe not, but we have a nucleus of guys that I think are all trying to get to that status."