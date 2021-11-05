The leap at Nebraska sealed it. That was proof that Zander Horvath wasn't just back, but that he was as good as ever for the big stretch run of the season.

"Hurdles are a risk," said Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay. "But I was like, OK ... He's back. And so I think that really did something for the team. Just to see him back out there, to know how he's had a long road and really battled back and then to come out there and be back to himself and hurling guys was awesome."