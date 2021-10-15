What does George Karlaftis think of all of the double- and triple-team blocking he often has seen in 2021?

"It's a little frustrating, obviously," said Karlaftis. "I take it as respect, a compliment. If I got two or three guys on me, like I do a lot, it should free someone else up. Have one-on-ones. We just gotta capitalize off of those. So, yeah, it's a little frustrating, but just gotta stay the course."

Does drawing so much attention motivate Karlaftis?