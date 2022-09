The last time Purdue won an outdoor football game at Minnesota? It was Oct. 14, 1972, when Richard Nixon was President of the United States. That's when Bob DeMoss' Purdue team took a 28-3 decision in Memorial Stadium on the Minnesota campus. From 1982-2008, the Gophers played in the Metrodome before moving back outside in 2009 when TCF Bank Stadium opened. In the 1972 victory, RB Otis Armstrong rushed for 152 yards. He was one of three first-round NFL picks on the '72 squad that finished 6-5, joined by DT Dave Butz and WR Darryl Stingley. ...