Land upright, finish straight.

That's what Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran repeats to himself prior to attempting a field goal. It's part of the positive thinking mental exercises all of the Boilermaker specialists employ--each with a customized message.



Fineran's mantra no doubt helped him get back on track last week, when he hit all four of his field-goal attempts vs. Michigan State after being mired in a 1-of-5 funk entering the game.