One of the biggest concerns for Purdue entering the season was the offensive line. Well, those concerns have gone largely unfounded, as the front has played pretty well. In fact, it's coming off arguably its best game yet last week at Iowa.

The front did a nice job protecting Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who was sacked just once en route to passing for 375 yards. And the Boilermakers out rushed the Hawkeyes, 86-76.

