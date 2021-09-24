With Cory Trice out with an ankle injury, cornerback Jamari Brown got a baptism by fire last week at Notre Dame in his first Purdue start. And the transfer from Kentucky acquitted himself.

"I thought Jamari played really well," said Jeff Brohm. "It was very encouraging because we did have concerns at that position. He did not have a whole lot of experience for us. He had been injured through camp. But he's a bigger corner (6-3, 205) with some physicality that can continue to get better. But he definitely challenged routes. He was able to lock down people one-on-one when we needed him to and did a really good job."

Brown doesn't lack for confidence.