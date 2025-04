Purdue football conducted its second scrimmage in two weeks on Saturday morning, marking its 11th practice this spring. The Boilermakers did live scrimmaging, third and fourth down periods and red zone situations in what turned out to be an eventful day on the practice field.

Boiler Upload recaps the day, with the help of head coach Barry Odom, who offered thoughts on how the Boilermakers looked, what the rest of the spring will look like, the spring transfer portal window and more.