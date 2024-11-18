Notes from Ryan Walters' pre-Michigan State press conference

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters takes to the field Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, ahead of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue head coach Ryan Walters and coaches met with the media on Monday afternoon in advance of the Boilermakers' Friday night clash with Michigan State later this week. Purdue comes into the matchup rounding out the bottom of the Big Ten at 1-9 overall and 0-6 in conference play, while the Spartans fight for their bowl eligibility at 4-6, which a 2-4 mark in conference play.

On kicking competition between Spencer Porath and Ben Freehill:

Walters revealed that the Boilermakers would head into a second-straight week with a kicking competition, with Ben Freehill and Spencer Porath battling it out for the right to trot on the field with Purdue's kicking unit. "We're still open. You know, obviously I was happy to see Ben make that first one. He did a great job during the week. And so we'll see kind of what stacks up as the week goes," Walters said. Freehill went 1/2 on field goals during his first game action with that unit, outside of his other role as kickoff specialist. Porath missed three kicks across his last two appearances, which spurred the change for Chris Petrilli and company. It was a close battle throughout practice last week, and the same could transpire this week, as Purdue continues to have question marks at the position.

On struggles in run game over last three games:

After cracking 200 yards against both Illinois and Oregon, Purdue's run game has faltered the last three weeks, failing to break 100 yards against Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State. In particular the last two weeks, Walters believes much of Purdue's struggles in the run game can be attributed to elite defensive fronts of Ohio State and Penn State flexing their muscles on the Boilermakers' front line. "I think really, the last two weeks, we played against two of the better defensive lines in the country. Penn State, I thought was super explosive and disruptive, especially on the perimeter with their two defensive ends," Walters said. Walters also shared that Purdue will look to go back to the schemes that paid dividends against the Illini and Ducks to get the run game back on track this week against Michigan State. "Just getting back to some of the schemes that have worked well for us in the past, and getting our guys touches in space, to get them some room to use their instincts and make some moves," Walters said.

On what he's seen from Michigan State on tape:

Walters dove into what he's seen from the Spartans on film, focusing on quarterback Aidan Chiles from a defensive perspective. After throwing seven interceptions across the first four games of the year, Chiles has four in six games since. The Boilermakers have seen his maturation as the year has progressed. "I think it runs through him. Got a lot of potential there. Coach has done a good job of quarterbacks in the past, so he's continued to develop, continue to grow. You know, you see his play making and his decision making has improved as the year has gone, and [can] get you out of situations and make plays with his legs. He's an extremely talented kid," Walters said. Offensively, Walters complimented defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who has been in the conference for over a decade, with stops at Rutgers and Minnesota before joining the Spartans this season. "From a defensive perspective, I got a lot of respect for that defensive coordinator and what he's done in this league. They play sound and disruptive up front. I think the defensive ends are athletic on the edge, and they try not to give up explosive plays," Walters said. Michigan State ranks 15th in the conference in points per game allowed, while giving up the ninth-most yards per game of any team in the Big Ten. The unit has also surrendered 47 and 38 points against Indiana and Illinois, respectively, across the last two games.

On four Boilermakers dealing with injuries:

Purdue had a handful of injury questions coming out of Saturday's loss to Penn State, including starting cornerback Botros Alisandro and nose tackle missing the game entirely, as well as Cole Brevard and CJ Smith getting hurt during the loss. Walters shared optimism that Alisandro and Omonode could return for Friday, but was unsure of the statuses of Brevard and Smith, noting that he'd have a better idea when he receives the injury report later this evening.

