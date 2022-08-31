When it comes to season opening games, this year’s lid-lifter vs. Penn State is as big as they have come for Purdue in recent years.

The 2022 Boilermakers may be Jeff Brohm’s best edition yet, as he enters his sixth season in West Lafayette. And a win over visiting Penn State before a FOX national TV audience on Thursday night, Sept. 1, would be a big boost to Purdue’s burgeoning hopes of achieving big things this season coming off last year's 9-4 resume. The last time Purdue won nine games in consecutive seasons? It was 1997 and 1998, Joe Tiller's first two years.



More reason for hope: This looks like a vulnerable Nittany Lions team that is an aggregate 11-11 the last two seasons.