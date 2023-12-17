Purdue and Notre Dame have had a long rivalry when it comes to women's basketball, with the biggest edition coming as the Irish edged Purdue in the 2001 National Championship game. This afternoon the rivalry was renewed in South Bend for the first regular season meeting in 11 years.

Unfortunately for Purdue, it was all Irish in this one. No. 14 rated Notre Dame jumped out to a 20-11 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a 76-39 win. It was a big win for the Irish, as they unveiled a statue of former national title winning coach Muffett McGraw during the game.

Purdue never led in this one, as Notre Dame jumped out to an 11-0 lead before the Boilers finally got on the board with a basket from Abbey Ellis midway through the first quarter. That started a 7-0 run that got Purdue within four, but a 15-7 second quarter in favor of the Irish and 25-7 third quarter erased any doubt early.

The numbers tell the story in this one. Purdue shot a dismal 24.6% from the floor, going 14 of 57. Ellis led Purdue with just eight points. Conversely, the Irish had no trouble shooting, as they were 50.8% from the floor. They also dominated the glass 45-29 and had 19 team assists to Purdue's 8. Hannah Hidalgo led them with 23 points.

Purdue fell to 6-5 on the season and will host Indiana State Wednesday night.