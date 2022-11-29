Nov. 29th Media Availability: Purdue Football Embracing Underdog Role
Purdue co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, tight end Payne Durham and running back Devin Mockobee met with the media ahead of Purdue’s Big Ten Championship Game matchup with Michigan.
Devin Mockobee:
- This opportunity is hard to put into words for someone that is getting his first big role within the program.
- He said it feels really special to have the chance to do something never done at Purdue before.
- A lot of work at practice and in the off-season has helped him become a reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield.
- Shared the message of the locker room is that the pressure is on them. Purdue doesn't have any pressure on them, which will allow them to play free.
- If someone would have told him where he'd be today as a freshman in high school he wouldn't have believed them.
Brian Brohm:
- Brohm says Michigan is the best defense they will play this year. They are good on all three levels; defensive line, linebackers and secondary.
- Their front four is especially impressive and they rotate a lot of guys in so they are fresh throughout the game.
- Aidan O'Connell is still back home, but should return to the team following his brother's death.
- Against the tough Michigan defense, they are going to have to do "some different" things to make sure they have time to do what they want to do.
- The receiving group is doing a good job and will be asked to step up on this stage.
- Making it to this point is "what you play the game for."
- Coming into the game as a large underdog will allow them to be looser than they might be otherwise.
Payne Durham:
- Making it to the Big Ten Championship was something Jeff Brohm said would happen when recruiting Durham. It was also one of Durham's goals when he got to Purdue.
- He expects the fans to be 50/50 and is excited to play in such an intense environment.
- Durham said the rest of the offense feeds off of Devin Mockobee's success running the game.
- When he got to Purdue, Big Ten Championships weren't on the table. The discussion was making it to a good bowl game. The narrative of Purdue has changed in his five years in West Lafayette.
- He said this team embraces what a Boilermaker is. Hard working, blue collar and fights through adversity. This opportunity means a lot to the older guys that have had to fight through adversity during their college careers.
- Purdue is reaping the benefits of older guys that bought into the program through tough times.
- Something they thrive on is being a team that nobody outside of the facility believes can win this game.