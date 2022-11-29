Purdue co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, tight end Payne Durham and running back Devin Mockobee met with the media ahead of Purdue’s Big Ten Championship Game matchup with Michigan.

Devin Mockobee:

- This opportunity is hard to put into words for someone that is getting his first big role within the program. - He said it feels really special to have the chance to do something never done at Purdue before. - A lot of work at practice and in the off-season has helped him become a reliable pass-catching option out of the backfield. - Shared the message of the locker room is that the pressure is on them. Purdue doesn't have any pressure on them, which will allow them to play free. - If someone would have told him where he'd be today as a freshman in high school he wouldn't have believed them.

Brian Brohm:

- Brohm says Michigan is the best defense they will play this year. They are good on all three levels; defensive line, linebackers and secondary. - Their front four is especially impressive and they rotate a lot of guys in so they are fresh throughout the game. - Aidan O'Connell is still back home, but should return to the team following his brother's death. - Against the tough Michigan defense, they are going to have to do "some different" things to make sure they have time to do what they want to do. - The receiving group is doing a good job and will be asked to step up on this stage. - Making it to this point is "what you play the game for." - Coming into the game as a large underdog will allow them to be looser than they might be otherwise.

Payne Durham: