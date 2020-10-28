David Bell likes to kill ‘em softly.

Brash. Demonstrative. Egotistical. Selfish. The Purdue sophomore is none of those things that often describe the personality of a big-time receiver.

Rather, Bell is soft-spoken. He’s humble. He’s reticent. He speaks in hushed tones. You have to listen intently when speaking to Purdue's star receiver. Pay attention to what he says … then watch him speak loudly on the field.

Bell season-opening salvo on Saturday was heard loud and clear. In the Boilermakers’ 24-20 victory vs. Iowa, Bell was targeted a whopping 21 times and shredded the Hawkeyes for 13 catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns, the last of which came was the game-winner with 2:15 left from 6 yards out.

"The guy makes plays," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said this week. "He catches the ball in traffic and it’s just something that comes very natural to him. He has a knack for always catching the ball.

"He was targeted quite a bit and he came through and did a very good job once again. "He’s one of those guys that doesn’t talk a whole lot. He doesn’t brag and bring that to his game. He’s all about business. He’s a great teammate."

Bell's effort last Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium earned him co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors.

"I always have been a type of person just to let the game come to me," said Bell after practice on Tuesday. "I think when you try to force stuff, it tends not to go your way. So I just go with the flow, and then if Aidan (O'Connell) decides to target me however many times he targets me, I would just step up. ... "

Dating back to last season, it was Bell’s fourth consecutive game with more than 100 yards receiving. He has seven such games in his career young career. In two career games vs. the Hawkeyes, the 6-2, 205-pound Bell has made 26 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was impressed.

"In my opinion, he's one of the best receivers we've faced in 21-plus years," said Ferentz after playing Purdue. "He gave us a hard time last year and the same thing again today. He's really tough to cover."

O’Connell already knows all about the skill-set of Bell.



“He’s a special player,” O’Connell said after the win on Saturday. “He’s a quarterback’s dream. We’re really lucky to have him.”

What would this offense be like if Bell played for an extended stretch with Rondale Moore, who missed the Iowa game for an “undisclosed” reason? The duo only played four games together last year before Moore was lost for the season with a hamstring injury. Bell also dealt with a shoulder injury early last year, too, the required offseason surgery. Could the tandem be on the field this Saturday at Illinois?

“We're always hopeful and we'll see what happens during the week,” said Brohm. “ … Whenever he's ready to play, he will play.”

With Moore out, fellow sophomore Milton Wright took a step up in the opener. And, it didn’t go unnoticed .

Story continues below video

