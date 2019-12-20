NSD: Top unsigned quarterbacks still on the market
The top 27 pro-style quarterbacks in the 2020 class signed on Wednesday. The top 10 dual-threat quarterbacks are also off the board. That does not leave a lot of meat on the bone when looking at which standout QBs remain on the board, but we found a few names to consider as we move into the all-star events and the late signing period. Here is a breakdown of three players that will still move the needle:
MALIK HORNSBY
Ranked as the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the class, Hornsby had been committed to North Carolina for about a month but backed off that pledge over the summer and is still considering all options. Official visits to Texas A&M and Purdue are in the books and Hornsby also took an unofficial to Baylor.
The expectation is that Hornsby will announce at the All-American Bowl and a visit to Oregon after that sometime in January is a possibility. The Ducks have hung around this recruitment, the Boilermakers seem like a legitimate contender but it’s also worthwhile to watch the schools closer to home as well.
CHANDLER MORRIS
Morris was unsurprisingly committed to Arkansas when his father, Chad, was still the coach there but since Chad Morris was fired, the three-star quarterback has reopened his own recruitment.
Oklahoma looked like a serious possibility, but then TCU offered and Morris wanted to give the Horned Frogs a real look. Virginia Tech got a visit as well as the Hokies stay in the mix. But here’s something to watch, too: Chad Morris was just hired as Auburn’s new offensive coordinator and it would be no surprise at all if his son followed him to The Plains.
CJ DIXON
Dixon has been committed to Illinois and Maryland at different points in the process but will exit the early signing period unsigned. He comes from one of the top programs in Georgia so he is used to competing, he plays high-end competition and he could end up being a prized recruit in February, especially for programs looking for a quarterback over the next few weeks.
Northwestern is one school that reached out and UCF and South Florida have interest after losing their quarterbacks to other schools this week. Once the dead period ends and coaches catch their breath, Dixon could be hearing from many other programs.