MALIK HORNSBY

Ranked as the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the class, Hornsby had been committed to North Carolina for about a month but backed off that pledge over the summer and is still considering all options. Official visits to Texas A&M and Purdue are in the books and Hornsby also took an unofficial to Baylor.

The expectation is that Hornsby will announce at the All-American Bowl and a visit to Oregon after that sometime in January is a possibility. The Ducks have hung around this recruitment, the Boilermakers seem like a legitimate contender but it’s also worthwhile to watch the schools closer to home as well.

CHANDLER MORRIS

Morris was unsurprisingly committed to Arkansas when his father, Chad, was still the coach there but since Chad Morris was fired, the three-star quarterback has reopened his own recruitment.

Oklahoma looked like a serious possibility, but then TCU offered and Morris wanted to give the Horned Frogs a real look. Virginia Tech got a visit as well as the Hokies stay in the mix. But here’s something to watch, too: Chad Morris was just hired as Auburn’s new offensive coordinator and it would be no surprise at all if his son followed him to The Plains.

CJ DIXON