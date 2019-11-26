Purdue has a two game winning streak in the series for the first time since 2011-12. (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Here is an eclectic look at some of the numbers for Bucket Week aka Week 14 of the 2019 football season:

8

Where David Bell's 77 receptions ranks him in the FBS. He has the most receptions of any freshman, and only one other underclassman sits above him on the list - Isaiah Hodgins of Oregon State, with 78 receptions.

16

George Karlaftis has 16 tackles for loss which ranks him 14th in the FBS. Much like classmate Bell, his numbers are very impressive for a freshman. He has the most tackles for loss of any freshman, and the third most tackles for loss out of all underclassmen (freshmen and sophomores).

.049

Percentage difference in the combined records of the teams IU has beaten this year and the ones the Boilermakers have prevailed against in 2019. IU's seven victims have a combined record of 19-59 (.322) while Purdue's four opponents it has defeated are 13-32 (.371).

1993

The last time that Indiana had already clinched a bowl game and Purdue has already been eliminated from bowl contention before the Bucket game was in 1993, when coach Bill Mallory's 8-3 Hoosiers edged coach Jim Colletto's 1-9 Boilermakers 24-17 in a contest in Bloomington.

606

Purdue gave up 606 total yards to Wisconsin last week. It's the most yards given up by Purdue since the Missouri game last season. It's also the fifth-most yards Purdue has given up to a Big Ten opponent since 2000.

3rd

Purdue currently ranks third nationally in pass attempts per game (only behind noted 'Air Raid' offense teams Washington State and Texas Tech) and 126th out of 130 in rushing attempts per game. The Boilers have seven rushing touchdowns on the year, which puts them in a tie for second to last.

11/30

It marks the latest regularly scheduled home game ever in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue played Notre Dame on Dec. 1, 2001, in a contest rescheduled due to 9/11. The Boilermakers have played on Nov. 30th twice before, with both games in Bloomington. In 2013, IU pummeled Purdue 56-36, and in 1963 the Boilermakers came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 21-15 win. The '63 contest was pushed back a week after the assassination of JFK eight days earlier.

Twice

In the last 10 games played between IU and Purdue in West Lafayette, the Hoosiers have only been the favorite once. IU was an eight-point pick in 2015, a game it won 54-36. The Hoosiers are a touchdown favorite on Saturday.

2-8

IU's record in its last 10 games in Ross-Ade Stadium.

8