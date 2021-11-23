Purdue opened as a 15-point home favorite against Indiana. It's only the seventh time since 1995 that the spread in the Old Oaken Bucket game has been 15 points or more - five times Purdue was the favorite. The favorite in these games is 7-0. Purdue was a 16+-point favorite in five out of seven years from 1998-2004, and won those games by an average of 28.8 points. The last time Purdue was a 15-point or more favorite against Indiana was in 2004, when the Boilers were home favorites of 21.5 points. They won that game 63-24.