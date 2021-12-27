Number Crunching: Bowl week

Aidan O'Connell has been on an amazing run for Purdue. (@KrockPhoto (Chad Krockover))

12 and 0

Aidan O'Connell's stats through his past five games: 169/221 (76.5%), 1,860 yards (372 per game), 12 TD, no picks. Only one other quarterback since 2000 has had a five-game stretch with 75%+ completion percentage, 1,800+ yards, 12+ TDs and no picks - Geno Smith of West Virginia accomplished the feat in the first five games of the 2012 season. O'Connell has attempted 222 passes without an interception dating back to the fourth quarter of the Wisconsin game on Oct. 23.

7

Purdue held Indiana to seven points in its win on Nov. 27. It's the third time they've held a Big Ten opponent to single-digit points this year (Iowa and Illinois were the others), but only the fourth time in the Brohm Era - the only time they've done so under Brohm outside of this year was in 2018 when they held Illinois to 7 in Champaign. This isn't a feat Purdue has accomplished often recently - only 23 times has Purdue held Big Ten opponents under 10 points since 1980. They've played 339 Big Ten games in that time frame, meaning since 1980 they've held Big Ten opponents to single-digit points every 14.7 games, which equates to approximately once every 1.5 seasons.

1st

Aidan O'Connell finished first in the Big Ten in completions (T-9th in the FBS) with 289 and completion percentage (3rd in the FBS) and 73.5%. -David Bell finished first in the Big Ten in receptions (5th in the FBS) with 93 and receiving yards (7th in the FBS) with 1,286. Mitchell Fineran finished tied for first in the Big Ten in field-goal attempts (T-6th in the FBS) with 25. The Purdue offense finished first in the Big Ten (8th in the FBS) in passing yards per game with 340.5, while it finished last in the Big Ten (127th in the FBS) in rushing yards per game with 84.3.

3rd

- Cam Allen finished tied for second in the Big Ten (T-10th in the FBS) with 4. - Despite ending the year with two penalty-filled games, Purdue finished as the third-least penalized team in the Big Ten (10th least in the FBS) with 4.4 penalties per game.

37

Purdue's 37-point win over Indiana was its largest over the Hoosiers since 2008, when it blasted them 62-10. Purdue doesn't often win Big Ten games by such a wide margin. In fact, it's only the 22nd time in school history that the Boilers have won a Big Ten game by 37+, and only the fourth time this century. Coincidentally, five of the past six times they've accomplished this feat was against Indiana: in 2018 they defeated Illinois by a 39-point margin, and in 2008, 2004, 1998, and 1997 they defeated Indiana by 37-plus points.

4

Per sports-reference's strength of schedule metric, Purdue finished the year with the fourth-toughest schedule in the FBS (behind three other Big Ten compatriots - in order, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska). This year, Purdue had its toughest schedule since 1996, a year when it went 3-8. The last time Purdue finished the season with 8+ wins with a schedule as tough as this year's was in 1968, when the Jack Mollenkopf-led Boilers finished 8-2 and were ranked in the top-10 for much of the season.

2-3