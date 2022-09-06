Here's our eclectic look at some of the numbers that caught our eye for this week in Purdue football.

15 versus 9

Receiver Charlie Jones notched 153 receiving yards against Penn State on Saturday. That's the second-most receiving yards by a player in their first game of the season since 2006, when Dorien Bryant, who wore jersey No. 9, barely outmatched Jones with 154 yards. It's the most receiving yards for any Purdue player in their debut since at least 2000. It was also the fifth-most receiving yards by any player in this season's opening week.

29.7

Purdue is 12-0 all-time against FCS opponents dating back to its first matchup against Indiana State in 1990. Purdue's most recent FCS win was against Eastern Kentucky in Darrell Hazell's final year, a 45-24 victory in 2016. In their 12 FCS wins since 1990, Purdue has an average margin of victory of 29.7 points. The Boilers opened as 35-point favorites this weekend. Indiana State has defeated FBS opponents nine times - the most recent being a 27-20 victory over Ball State in 2014. They have never beaten a Power 5 opponent.

110

Including last year's Music City Bowl, Purdue's racked up an average of 11.5 penalties and 110 penalty yards per game in its last two games. During the 2021 regular season, the Boilers averaged 4.7 penalties and just 45.1 penalty yards per game. Five times, Purdue penalties result in Penn State first downs - a tie for the most first downs given up on defensive penalties by any team on opening weekend.

2003

In the last 20 seasons, Purdue is 13-7 in season openers. In seasons where they opened with a win, the Boilers recorded an average of 5.5 wins. In seasons where they opened with a loss, their average wins was 5.1. Purdue's best season of the past 20 years, 2003 (when the Boilers finished No. 18 in the final AP Poll), started with a one-point home loss against Bowling Green.

Chris Jefferson's big fourth quarter play put the Boilermakers in great position. (Chad Krockover (@KrockPhoto))

6>70

Chris Jefferson's 72-yard pick-six was the longest since Ja'Whaun Bentley's 76-yard interception return against Minnesota in 2017. It was Purdue's sixth pick-six of 70+ yards since 2000.

Statistically, Aidan O'Connell has had better days as the Boilermaker quarterback. (Chad Krockover (@KrockPhoto))

60 for 16

Aidan O'Connell's 60 pass attempts are the eighth-most attempted on the year so far and first among players who have only played one game. Interestingly, next on that list is Connor Bazelak of Indiana, who threw 52 passes in the Hoosiers' season opener.

106.6

While he didn't throw a pick, O'Connell had one of the least efficient games of his career in the four-point loss to Penn State. His 30 completions were a career-high, but his 50.0% completion percentage was the lowest of any game in his career - and his QB rating of 106.6 is the second-lowest mark of his career, behind only the 2021 loss against Notre Dame where he split time with Jack Plummer.

King Doerue had a productive season opener despite limited touches. (Chad Krockover (@KrockPhoto))

2 for 22

King Doerue recorded two rushing touchdowns on Saturday. Purdue had a total of seven rushing touchdowns the entire 2021 season. While it appears that the running game might be heading in the right direction, the Boilers' 22 rushing attempts this past Thursday were the second-fewest of any team on opening weekend, and the lowest among Power 5 programs.

