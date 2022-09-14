Here's our eclectic look at the numbers surrounding Purdue football this week.

Purdue's last victory in a game played indoors was in the 2011 Little Caesar's Bowl in Detroit.

11-10

Purdue's record in indoor stadiums in its history. Eight of these losses came to Minnesota, who played in the Metrodome from 1982-2008, a period where the Boilers went 5-8 against the Gophers in Minneapolis. The Boilers are 5-0 all-time in bowl games in an indoor stadium. However, they're currently riding a two-game losing streak at indoor stadiums: in Lucas Oil Stadium - a 2017 nail-biter to Louisville - and a 2014 loss to No. 11 Notre Dame.

81

Year since Purdue played a football game in New York State. It is Purdue's first trip to the state of New York for a football game since Nov. 1, 1941, when it lost to Fordham in New York City's famed Polo Grounds. All time, Purdue is 3-4-1 in games played in New York, with all games in played in New York City.

4

Different Boilermakers who attempted a pass on Saturday. There have been over 15 occasions since 2000 that three players have thrown a pass, but this was the first time since the turn of the century that Purdue has had four different players attempt a pass in the same game. The last time three different players threw a pass in one game was quite recently - the regular-season finale against Indiana in 2021, when Aidan O'Connell, Jack Plummer and Austin Burton all were credited with a pass attempt.

Purdue has won just 33 percent of its against teams who have orange in their uniforms

53-59

Purdue is 53-59 all-time against FBS teams with the color orange on their uniforms. A vast majority of those games have come against Illinois, which Purdue is 46-45 against all-time. Excluding Illinois, Purdue is 7-14 against other orange-clad teams. The Boilers' most recent matchup against an orange team was the thrilling Music City Bowl against Tennessee, where the Boilers came out on top. Purdue is 1-0 all time against Syracuse, a dominating 51-0 victory that took place in 2004.

<85

Aidan O'Connell completed 89.5% of his passes on Saturday, It's only the second time since at least 2000 that a Purdue player has thrown at least 15 passes and completed at least 85% of them, the other being Kyle Orton in 2004 who completed 23 of his 26 passes. Two other Big Ten QBs have also accomplished the feat this year - Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland against Charlotte and Graham Mertz of Wisconsin against Illinois State.

Purdue is 6-3 under Brohm when it rushes for more than 200 yards.

200+

Purdue rushed for 232 yards against the Sycamores - its most since their 2018 loss to Eastern Michigan when they had 341, and their first time with over 200 rushing yards since 2018. They've rushed for over 200 yards 9 times during Brohm's tenure at Purdue and are 6-3 in those games.

Ricardo Allen had back-to-back pick sixes against Michigan and at Michigan State in 2010.

1 + 1

Cam Allen's pick-six on Saturday signified the first time since 2010, and only the second time since at least 2000, that Purdue has had a pick-six in two consecutive games. In 2010, the Boilers did it in consecutive losses against Michigan and Michigan State. It was coincidentally accomplished by someone of the name of Allen: Ricardo Allen. They're one of only three schools with two pick-sixes this year, and it's only the 71st time this century that any FBS team has two pick-sixes in their first two games of the season.

