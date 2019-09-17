Here is our eclectic look at the numbers surrounding Purdue football this week.

Rick Trefzger, who quarterbacked Purdue as an on and off starter from 1993-96, has a couple of things in common with Jack Plummer. (Gold and Black Illustrated archives)

09/14

The date of two of Purdue's largest Ross-Ade Stadium crowds dating back to 2013. There were 60,037 in attendance Saturday night, and 61,127 on the same date in a 31-24 loss to Notre Dame in 2013, the first year under coach Darrell Hazell.

40

Jersey number of Willie Fells, the last Boilermaker to have as many tackles as Ben Holt did against TCU. Fells had 20 stops in a loss at Iowa on Nov. 1, 1997, while Holt had 17 against TCU.

150

Purdue's team net rushing total through three games. It is the lowest output of any Purdue team through three games dating back to 2000.

4

Freshman Purdue quarterbacks who have taken their first college snap at quarterback while serving as the starting quarterback since freshman became eligible in 1972. Jack Plummer joins Rick Trefzger (1993 at NC State), Jeff George (1986 vs. Ball State) and Scott Campbell (1980 at Notre Dame) as the only Boilermakers to have that distinction. George and Campbell were true freshmen and Trefzger was a redshirt. Purdue's record in those games: 1-3 as George is the lone rookie QB to win in that situation.

13

Jersey number worn by 14 Boilermakers over the years, according to the Purdue football information guide. Only two have been quarterbacks: Plummer and Trefzger.

2

Times Purdue has lost (dating back to 2000) when an opposing team failed to pass for over 75 yards and complete 33 percent of its aerial attempts as TCU did on Saturday night. Unfortunately it has only happened to 18 other FBS teams in the last 19 years, and Purdue is now the only school to have it happened to it twice. Boilermaker fans would like to forget the other time it happened: a 24-17 loss at Notre Dame in 2002.

8

Purdue's first down total against TCU. It's only the second time since 2000 that Purdue has gained eight or fewer first downs in the last 19 years, with the other time being a 37-0 loss at Wisconsin on Halloween 10 years ago.