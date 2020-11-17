Here's our eclectic look at 10 numbers that are surrounding Purdue football this week;

78 for 3

While David Bell's 100-yard receiving streak ended, he did notch 78 yards in another respectable game. Through every receiver's three games, David Bell has the 14th most receiving yards and the third most of any underclassman (behind Jaylon Robinson of UCF and Garrett Wilson of Ohio State).

2

Purdue totaled 2 rushing yards on Saturday against Northwestern. Purdue has only rushed for fewer yards twice since 2000 (-19 rushing yards against Penn State in 2019 and -8 against Indiana in 2001). Since 2000, the Boilers are 0-13 when rushing for 30 or fewer yards.

1

Purdue and Northwestern had just one turnover in Saturday night's game. Since 2000, Purdue is 67-43 (.609) when turning the ball over one or fewer times. When even in turnovers with the opponent, the Boilers are 24-22.

>80

Since 2000, Purdue is 16-6 in games where the opponent rushes for 80 or fewer yards on two or fewer yards per carry as happened on Saturday against the 'Cats when the visitors amassed 80 yards on 40 attempts. The 2017 loss against Nebraska is the only game the Boilers have lost under Jeff Brohm under these circumstances.

21 and 19

Game time temperatures in two memorable games at Minnesota. It was 19 degrees at kickoff on Nov. 12, 1966--the game the Boilermakers won 16-0 to clinch their first Rose Bowl trip. On Nov. 10, 2018, a game Purdue fans would like to forget, the temperature was 21 at kickoff prior to the Gophers' 41-10 rout. No worries for this Friday night as temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s at game time.

Aidan O'Connell had his challenges with the Northwestern defense on Saturday. (Chad Krockover)

51

Aidan O'Connell threw 51 passes on Saturday. Jeff Brohm-led Purdue teams have thrown 50 passes or more 11 times in his tenure and are 4-7 in those games.

-69

At -69 total rushing yards in 2020, O'Connell has the third-fewest rushing yards of any quarterback in the nation (Jarret Doege of West Virginia has -73 and Carson Strong of Nevada has -88).

1 of 5

J.D. Dellinger is one of only five kickers in the nation to have made at least four field goals without missing either a field goal or extra point, and one of only three Power 5 players to do so (Blake Mazza of Washington State and Will Reichard of Alabama).

17 for 155

With 17 receptions for 155 yards, Zander Horvath is one of the most most productive receivers out of the backfield in the nation. Among running backs who have played three or fewer games, Horvath has the most receptions and receiving yards, and is 10th in the country behind ACC/Big 12/SEC players who have already played 6-8 games.

3-3

Before coach Jeff Brohm's arrival, Purdue had lost eight straight November road games. Brohm is 3-3 away from Ross-Ade in the 11 month. As a benchmark, coach Joe Tiller was 9-11 in November road games.