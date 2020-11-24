Here's our eclectic look at 10 numbers that are surrounding Purdue football this week;

David Bell continues his phenomenal play

10 and then eight

Both David Bell and Rondale Moore crossed the 100 receiving yard threshold on Friday at Minnesota. Having two receivers notch 100+ yards in a single game has become a much more common occurrence under coach Jeff Brohm's offensive system - it's happened 8 times since 2017, while it only occurred 10 times total between 2000 and 2016.

8-0 and 0-2

Purdue punted just one time on Friday. In the Brohm era, the Boilers have punted once or fewer just one other time - last year's overtime thriller against Indiana. Between 2000 and 2016 (pre-Brohm), Purdue was 8-0 when punting once or fewer. They're 0-2 when doing so under Brohm.

5.0

Purdue rushed for 125 yards on 25 attempts, good for 5.0 yards per carry. Purdue is 41-20 since 2000 when rushing for 5.0 yards per carry on 25 or more rushing attempts. They've accomplished this 11 times since Brohm took over.

Jack Plummer was in rare air with his performance at Minnesota this past Friday.

9

Jack Plummer put up impressive stats in the loss. He is only the ninth player since at least 2000 to throw for 367 yards, three touchdowns, and an 83.3% completion percentage on 42 or more passes, and the first since Shane Carde of East Carolina and Sean Mannion of Oregon State did it on the same day in 2013.

8 and 5

Of the eight other players to put up the stats that Plummer did on Friday, five of them were taken in the NFL draft and one of them finished fourth in the Heisman vote in 2008.

50-3

The loss was definitely a bad beat for Plummer - since 2000, 53 times has a quarterback thrown for at least 367 yards and three touchdowns on an 83.3% completion percentage. In those games, the team with the quarterback to do so is 50-3.

0-7

Friday was the first time since 2016 (also against Minnesota) that Purdue allowed five rushing touchdowns. It's happened sevn times and, perhaps unsurprisingly, Purdue is 0-7 in those games.

1

Since WWII, Rutgers and Nebraska will be the first teams other than Indiana to face Purdue in a regular season game played after Thanksgiving with two exceptions: Hawaii in 2006 and Notre Dame in 2001. Purdue lost both of those games.

Rondale Moore en route to his first touchdown in 2020.

10/18 and 9/16

Moore surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark for the 10th time in the 18 game Boilermaker career, By a few percentage points, he is being slightly outdone by Bell who has surpassed the century mark in receiving yards nine times in 16 career games to date.

7 of 8

Purdue has played in a lot of tight games of late. Dating back to Nov. 2, 2019, a 31-27 win over Nebraska, seven of the last eight contests have been decided by one score. Purdue is 4-3 in those games. The only exception during that period was a 45-24 loss at Wisconsin on Nov. 23, 2019.