>200

Purdue won at Minnesota while throwing for only 199 yards. The Boilers are 3-10 under Brohm while throwing for under 200 yards, and 28-52 overall since 2000 (7-27 on the road). Purdue's last win against a ranked opponent while throwing under 200 yards was in 2011 when they defeated No. 23 Illinois 21-14 at Ross-Ade.

-11.5

Purdue entered Minneapolis as an 11.5-point underdog to Minnesota. The Boilers' win brings them to 4-26 in their past 30 games as a 10+-point underdog. Their last win as a double-digit dog came in Iowa City last year when they took down No. 2 Iowa as an 11.5-point favorite.

50-7

Purdue's last (and only) trip to Maryland was forgettable for the Boilers and coach Darrell Hazell when Purdue was shellacked 50-7, at the time the 16th-worst loss in Purdue history, as the Terps rushed for 400 yards and four touchdowns. Boilers QBs David Blough and Elijah Sindelar combined for a completion percentage of 41.5%, the 10th-worst this century.

2+2+2

Cam Allen recorded the second two-interception game of his career on Saturday - the other game being the upset mentioned above of Iowa last year - and only the 16th two-pick game for a Boilermaker since 2000. Two other defenders on the Purdue roster have two-pick games in their career - Cory Trice and Jalen Graham.

Brian Lankford-Johnson rushed for 127 yards in Darrell Hazell's last victory as the Boilermaker boss. Lankford-Johnson later transferred. (Tom Campbell)

37 and 45

Redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee racked up 112 yards on the ground in the upset. That marks the first 100-yard rushing game by a freshman since Brian Lankford-Johnson, who did it as a true freshman at Illinois in 2016, notching 127 rushing yards and one touchdown in a 34-31 win.

2003

Through five games, Purdue is allowing only 98.6 rushing yards per game. That ranks 22nd-best in the FBS and 6th-best in the Big Ten. That is by far the best performance by a run defense in Brohm's tenure. The last time Purdue allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards per game was in 2003, when the 9-4 Boilers allowed only 96.9.

44 and 16

Purdue held Minnesota to only 44 rushing yards on Saturday. That's only the 16th time this century that Purdue has held an opponent under 50 rushing yards (only the third time against a Big Ten opponent on the road), and the Boilers 13-3 in those 16 games. The only other time under Brohm that the Boilers achieved this was in 2017, when they held Nebraska to 40 rushing yards. Nebraska won the game, however, thanks, in part, to 431 passing yards.

0-10

Saturday marked the first time since 2013 and only the 12th time this century that the Boilers have won a game without throwing a touchdown pass. Purdue had lost 10 in a row while not completing a touchdown pass. It was also the first time that Purdue didn't score a pass through the air since 2018 in their 63-14 Music City Bowl loss to Auburn.

Casey Welch's 4th quarter game winning FG at Michigan State was during Purdue's most recent successful road swing.

