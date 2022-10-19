<7K

It's been 6,941 days since Purdue last defeated Wisconsin, when the 13th-ranked Boilers defeated the No. 14 Badgers in Madison, 26-23. Since then, Wisconsin is riding a 15-game winning streak against Purdue - and if they win this one, they'll tie the longest win streak against Purdue in program history, a 16-game streak held by Chicago from 1902 to 1917.

Stu Schweigert was a big reason Purdue had a high interception total back in 2001. (Tom Campbell)

10 and 8th

Purdue has 10 interceptions through their first seven games this year. That puts them in a tie for eighth in the country and third in the Big Ten behind Illinois (12) and Wisconsin (11). It's the fourth time since 2000 Purdue has 10 picks at this point in the season. In 2001, the Boilers had a whopping 15 picks through seven games.

45++

Devin Mockobee's 178-yard performance is the fifth-most rushing yards for a Purdue player this century, and the most ever by a freshman. In those four games with more rushing yards, the Boilers averaged 206 yards through the air - that was not the case against Nebraska, where O'Connell notched 391 yards, reaching that mark for the seventh time in his career.

Charlie Jones is putting up huge numbers. (Chad Krockover)

Charlie Jones watch - the transfer now ranks second in the nation in receptions (62, first in the Big Ten), seventh in receiving yards (735, second in the Big Ten), and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (9, tied for first in the Big Ten). Only 11 players this century have put up such stats through seven games - none of them in the Big Ten.

In the past 50 years, Purdue has gotten off to a 5-2 start 12 times. The Boilers finished those seasons with an average win count of 7.9, comfortably bowl-eligible. Only once did they miss a bowl after a 5-2 start - in 1981, when they dropped their remaining four games to finish 5-6.

Fred Akers was the coach in Purdue's 9-6 victory at Wisconsin in 1988. It was a highly forgettable performance by both teams. (Purdue)

under 500

Wisconsin's loss to Michigan State last week dropped them to 3-4 on the season. Purdue hasn't faced a Wisconsin team with a losing record since 1996, when 2-5 Purdue lost to 3-4 Wisconsin, 33-25. The last time Purdue defeated a Wisconsin team with a losing record was in 1988 when a downtrodden, 0-7 Wisconsin was defeated 9-6.

24.3, 277.8, 509

Purdue's trips to Madison over their losing streak have not been kind to them. The result has never been within seven points for Purdue, as they have been outscored by an average of 24.3 points. In their last six trips to Madison, Purdue has been outgained by Wisconsin by an average of 277.8 yards per contest, allowing a staggering 509 yards defensively on average.

7 of 10